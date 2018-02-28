Hrant Bagratyan offered to shoot you… You have lied so much – Naira Zohrabyan (video)

Answering the question of Vardan Bostanjyan from the Tsarukyan faction, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan, speaking on the amendments to the law on “National Statistical Service in the National Assembly,” said that no one doubts on Stepan Mnatsakanyan’s honesty, but if from “above” he was instructed to present 2,6% inflation, he cannot do anything else than this.

Member of the Tsarukyan faction Naira Zohrabyan stated in her speech that the total distrust that exists in the country is a fact. “However, the distrust towards the Central Electoral Committee (CEC) of Armenia, National Statistical Service (NSS) of Armenia is infinite. Have you tried to understand why the public does not believe in the numbers you provide? The answer is one: because they are not true. You say that the presented law has been adapted to international standards, whereas the only standard that should be harmonized with the law is the reality. People leave Armenia, you give suspicious numbers. You say 2.6% inflation, it is uncomfortable and ridiculous Mr. Mnatsakanyan,” said Naira Zohrabyanand added, “Some time ago, Hrant Bagratyan offered to shoot you, but I will not suggest that. I know you are a professional.” She also added that even when they represent the right numbers, people do not believe them, since they have lied so much.”

Head of NSS Stepan Mnatsakanyan thanked MPs for honesty in his final speech. “In general, the greatest happiness for statisticians is being understood.”

It should be noted that the law enlarges the NSS’s powers and turns it into a committee. It should be reminded that at the government sitting, Stepan Mnatsakanyan disagreed with the idea of turning the service into a committee.