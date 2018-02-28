To drive exclusively with winter tires in regions

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on February 28 at 10:00, all the roads in Armenia are passable.

On February 28, March 3-4, no precipitation is expected. On the night of March 2 and in the first half of the day, precipitation is expected from time to time.

We urge all the drivers to travel only through the winter tires.

According to information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.