Memorial Service in Commemoration of the Sumgait Pogroms Victims Held in Brussels

On February 25, a memorial service in commemoration of the victims of the Sumgait pogroms of February 27-29, 1988 was held in the Saint Mary Magdalene Armenian Apostolic Church in Brussels. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Armine Alexanyan, who is on a working visit to Belgium, Head of Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, diplomats of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Permanent Representation of Armenia to NATO, as well as representatives of the Armenian community of Belgium were present at the liturgy.

Then, a rally and a ceremony of laying wreaths in commemoration of the victims of the Sumgait pogroms, organized by the Armenian community of Belgium, took place at the cross-stone monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.