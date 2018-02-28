They leave it to girl’s will and the years pass – 81-year-old men’s advice (video)

There was emigration from Armenia in the Soviet era.

“There was no difference at that time whether the citizen is Armenian or Belarussian, everyone was called a Soviet citizen,” 81-year-old Hakob Barikyan from the village of Abnagyugh explains the difference.

He recalls that he also worked in Russian as driver to earn money. And that period was not shord: 11 years. At the age of 36. he even thought of having his family settled in Russia, but his decision was not practiced.

“My Dad did not allow me,” he laughed.

If he were young, he would not leave for Russia now. “At that time, you were payed for each action, but now it’s not like that …”

Perhaps this is the reason why in recent years the number of emigrating workers has dropped. However, Hakob Barikyan would not blame those who leave the country. The villager has no owner.

There has been a positive shift in Abnagyugh in recent years. For example, street lighting issue has been solved. The problem of irrigation water remains unresolved in the village of Abnagyugh.

“If our village mayor was not there, we would forgot about cultivating the land in the village; he built a lake by himself and gave us water for hours, of course, paid,” he says.

If he knew that his words would reach the government, he would have raised too many other questions. But who is now considering the words of the elder? Time has changed, even the words of parents remain in the air. “When there is a girl at home, marrying in the marriage year, parents cannot do it, leaving it to her will, and years pass … That’s why it is not good. The boy is 30-35 years old and is still unmarried … ”

Hakob Barikyan is married at age 26. A year ago, his 54-year-old friend died. Fingers even tremble when he remembers his wife. 20 years ago, he refused cigarettes, replacing cigarettes with tashib.