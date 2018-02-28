Usain Bolt to play football at Old Trafford stadium

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will captain a team of celebrities and footballers for the Soccer Aid match on 10 June.

“It’s my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” the Jamaican sprinter said.

Robbie Williams will captain rivals England for the Unicef match.

