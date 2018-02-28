Armenia President chairs consultation on economic matters

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Tuesday held a consultation with relevant officials to discuss and sum up the 2017 results of the social and economic domains in the country.

In particular, the President underscored the periodic analysis of the results of these domains.

Also, Sargsyan invited the discussants’ attention on the inclusiveness of economic growth, stressing that the results of economic growth should be accessible to all the strata of the society. In this connection, he highlighted, in parallel with ensuring high rates of economic growth in Armenia in the coming years, the carrying out of consistent work toward creating favorable conditions for the demographic indicators he has specified.

Noting that the Armenian government has started the beginning of 2018 also with good economic indicators, the President added, however, that we cannot yet say Armenia has reached the limits of its capacity, as long as the results of that work have not become noticeable for all the strata of the society.