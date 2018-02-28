New foreign players in Pyunik

Two new players are added to Yerevan’s Pyunik club, a day before the second part of the football match in Armenia.

According to the official website of the club, one year contract will be concluded with Russian midfielder Marat Butuyev. The 22-year-old player has previously played for FC Alania Vladikavkaz.

Guinea Bissau defender Bakar Baldwin has signed a two-year contract with Pyunik. The 26-year-old player is a Portuguese student at Portu Academy.

“Pyunik” will hold the upcoming match on February 28 with Banants.