The works of our great Armenian masters are bought by Jews and Russians. Armenians do not come close to them – Ruzan Saryan (video)

Today, in private collections, there are many fake canvases of Saryan. “There are two expert centers in our country, but they never appeal to us,” says the director of Martiros Saryan’s house-museum, master’s granddaughter Ruzan Saryan. That is, there is not always an objective to reveal the truth. And there are cheated buyers who applied to us and were able to return their money.” She also talked about the expert committees operating in Russia operating under the auspices of the Tretyakov Gallery or the Russian Museum. “I think this is because they are doing what they want to do.”

The other important issue that Ruzan Saryan highlighted was the attitude of Armenian wealthy collectors, potential buyers towards the paintings of our great masters.

“If Pirosmani’s work appears at auction, the Georgians are doing everything to sell it at the highest prices,” says Ruzan Saryan, “and the works of our great Armenian masters are bought by Jews and Russians. Armenians do not come close to them. It’s not interesting for them, starting with Galust Gyulbenkyan, whose famous collection do not include any paintings of Armenian artists.”