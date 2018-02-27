Hayk Hovhannisyan is the fourth candidate for the ruling Supreme Council. The question of MP of the Yelk (Way out) faction Ararat Mirzoyan was the respond of the question about the political prisoners in the country, in response to which Hayk Hovhannisyan said that he could not answer. His response was satisfactory to Ararat Mirzoyan.

And the head of the Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan expressed conviction that he will not be able to answer any question voiced in the National Assembly. “And we carry out this questionnaire for the observance of the NA Regulations.”

“Everything depends on the quality and content of the question. Your questions, yes, [I] refuse to answer for your own reasoning,” Hayk Hovhannisyan replied.

The 5th candidate of the Supreme Council of the ruling coalition is Sergey Meghryan.

This time Nikol Pashinyan asked Vahram Baghdasaryan the question about Serzh Sargsyan’s statement. “You were present at that session, is your approach serious towards his words that he officially announces.”

To reply, Vahram Baghdasaryan stated that he is serious about Serzh Sargsyan’s statement, but also mentioned that we should know that we are not guided by ambitions. “We are expedient to find out who should be in the post of Prime Minister, since we have assumed the authority of the Armenian government. He [Serzh Sargsyan] is an ordinary party member and is obliged to obey the decisions of the political force,” Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

And when asking Sergey Meghryan, Nikol Pashinyan inquired: “What will you change after your election if you are not aware of anything? How will you convince that you have an independent attitude? How are your approaches and words different from thousands of lawyers?”

“During my entire biography, I tried to be as independent as possible, including my direct leadership. Perhaps this was the reason I was engaged in scientific-pedagogical activity,” assured Sergey Meghryan.