Accident during another accident

There was an accident on February 26, at about 22:20, by the driver of VAZ-21065 in central Bambakashat village of Armavir. The driver left the victim, Artashes Movsisyan, and escaped, leaving the car in the scene.

On the same day, at about 22.35, when transporting A. Movsisyan from the scene to the hospital with a BMW X5 car, the car was switched off, as a result of which the driver, A. Movsisyan and another passenger with bodily injuries were taken to the hospital.

At 3.15 pm, the driver of VAZ-21065 presented at the police and gave an explanation.

On February 27, at 10:20, Artashes Movsisyan died at the hospital.

An investigation is under way.