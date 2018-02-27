Serzh Sargsyan did nothing on or under the table – Gagik Harutyunyan

The National Assembly is discussing the five-member judicial council. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun have nominated the President of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan’s candidancy for the first five-year term.

Gagik Harutyunyan stated in his speech that he likes to have an oral presentation, but this time his speech will be written. He also mentioned that he had been in the National Assembly building 75 years ago as a member of the SC body.

Mr. Harutyunyan also mentioned that during his activities he tried to be objective.

The head of the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan, referring to him, recalled Serzh Sargsyan’s statement on April 10 that he will never nominate himself as the RA President and will not nominate the post of Prime Minister of Armenia. “You were present at that meeting, did Serzh Sargsyan say it seriosly or it was a humorous thing?”

And, the other question asked by Nikol Pashinyan was whether there are political prisoners in Armenia. Were the elections in Armenia fake or not?

Mr. Harutyunyan responded that during their meetings with the President of the Republic, the President has never joked about such things. “There was nothing on or under the table.”

Nikol Pashinyan responded by saying, “Serzh Sargsyan’s public statement does not, in fact, have an obligation. From what you say, we can say that you assume a certain commitment that he will not run for the office of the Prime Minister, or in an hour your view will change.”

Mr. Harutyunyan replied by saying that in order to know in what context Serzh Sargsyan said it, Nikol Pahinysna should direct that question to him. “With regard to the existence of political prisoners, I did not consider it appropriate to refute or approve, as I was not familiar with any of the case files.”

Then, the next candidant for five-member judicial council, former Minister of Justice Gevorg Danielyan, was introduced to the National Assembly by RPA and ARF Dashnaktsutyun.