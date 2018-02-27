PACE President condemns murder of investigative journalist in the Slovak Republic

Michele Nicoletti, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has condemned the murders of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his partner, Martina Kušnírová, whose bodies were found last night at their home near Bratislava with gunshot wounds.

“The assassination of another investigative journalist in Europe – coming so soon after the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia – is deeply chilling. He too was working on large-scale tax-fraud, and had reportedly been threatened recently,” he said.

“I call on the Slovak authorities to urgently investigate this shocking act. Freedom of the press is a corner-stone of democracy, a value which we must always protect. My sincere condolences to the family of the couple,” Mr Nicoletti concluded.