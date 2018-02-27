Fire in downtown of Tbilisi, aliq.ge (video)

After midnight, a major fire broke out in one of the central streets of Tbilisi, near the Tsereteli Avenue. According to eyewitnesses, warehouses near the “Kidobani” neighborhood, which is one of the most visited shopping centers in the city, burned down.

40 fire brigades are involved in fire extinguishing. There is no information on the causes of the fire at the moment. The police do not allow firefighters to approach store owners who are trying to check whether the products themselves are preserved. Eyewitnesses are publishing videos from social networks.