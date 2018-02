Changes have been made in the Armenian Premier League schedule.

As reported by the Football Federation of Armenia, Pyunik vs. Banants match scheduled for February 28 will start at 14:00, at Pyunik sports ground.

Ararat vs. Gandzasar-Kapan match scheduled for March 1, will take place at Banants-2 stadium, at 14:00. As to what these changes are related to, FFA organizing and holding section do not clarify.

Additionally, Pyunik usually holds its games at Republican, Ararat and Nairi stadiums.