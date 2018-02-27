School textbooks disseminate government ideology (video)

School textbooks often become tools to disseminate government ideology.

According to historian Vahram Tokmajyan, lecturer at Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex, the Armenian history textbooks are not impartial. Particularly, the newest period, Karabakh Movement in 1988, is written according to one’s taste.

In describing the tragic events of March 1, there are citations from the police reports in the textbook.

“That is, there is nothing said about the fact that the police attacked, beat and killed, and it turns out that the rally participants had destabilized the political situation. So, the events of March 1, the generation of the late 90s, who did not see it all or was too young, does not know anything about that,” said Vahram Tokmajyan.

The description of the war of March, 2016 reminded the historian of the “Zinuzh” program where everything was in pathos and artistic style.

Generally, Vahram Tokmajyan thought that the authors of history textbooks had chosen the wrong waypoint: events in the textbooks are presented as absolute truth.

“There is no question that will force the learner to think, even the last tasks on the subject are repetition,” said the historian.

We also tried to speak with historian Ashot Melkonyan who is one of the authors of “Armenian History” textbooks. The latter did not find it appropriate to comment.