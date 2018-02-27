Newborn’s corpse detected at dump of town Metsamor

The Armavir Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia is examining the circumstances of the death of the newborn.

On February 26, 2018, at 12:45 pm, an alarm was received, according to which there was a baby at the dump of the town of Metsamor. The investigative-operative group immediately left for the scene.

According to the examination of the scene of the accident corpse of a newborn (male) was discovered in the dump at the road leading from Metsamor to the “ANPP” CJSC. At external examination, forensic doctors recorded extensive soft tissue defects in the areas of the head, neck, chest and abdomen, in addition, there was no upper limb of the right forearm – wrist, and the left upper limb was completely missing.

A forensic examination of the corpse was appointed and an appropriate police department was assigned to investigate the circumstances of the incident, according to operative-intelligence measures, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia reports.