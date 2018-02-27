Twenty-two road accidents in three days

According to police reports, 16 cases of bodily injury have been revealed in Armenia on February 23-26.

Seven cases of drug detection and 1 case of weapons seizure were recorded.

Twenty-two cases of chouse, nineteen thefts, two cases of robbery, embezzlement, drama and illegal logging, tax evasion, and hooliganism were revealed.

From the previous crimes, six cases of robbery and one theft were revealed.

Twenty-two road accidents were registered in the country over the past three days, as a result of which two people died and twenty-six were injured.