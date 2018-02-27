Pashik Alaverdyan: Athletes using doping must be convicted in the same way as drug-consuming citizens (video)

Armenian weightlifting coach Pashik Alaverdyan wants athletes using doping to be convicted in the same way as drug-consuming citizens.

“In many countries, such a law is already valid, according to which in the case of doping usage the athlete and his trainer are sentenced to imprisonment. I am going to make such an offer to our Parliament. Whether it will be adopted or not, is their business, but I think that if this law existed long ago, we would not be in the current situation,” said the experienced specialist at a press conference today.

And Armenia’s weightlifting is really in a difficult situation. First of all, the federation should always perform the 22 items presented by the International Weightlifting Federation so that our weightlifters can take part in World and European Championships after one year disqualification.

The federation is still holding the Armenian championships in the small hall of the Olympic shift sports hall as it has no technical equipment to hold large sporting events.

In addition, our weightlifters now have to fight with several fronts, as they are members of both national and youth and teenage teams.

“To train without medicine, we need to do a jeweler’s job – everything should be done perfectly, otherwise the ring made by us will be no good,” said the coach.

And in the near future a few serious competitions are expected for our weightlifters. The teenagers will compete for Olympic tickets, and young people will challenge European medals. In November, our adult team will take part in the World Championships, which is also the 2020 Olympic Games Ranking Tournament.