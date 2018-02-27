Hasmik Sargsyan attacked (video)

Hasmik Sargsyan, a member of the Armenian women front, was attacked two days ago in Yerevan, while entering their building.

“This is done for creating the atmosphere of fear,” Hasmik Sargsyan told “A1 +”.

A young man approached her at the entrance of the building 3 of Tigranyan Street. “Hood reached his eyes, he had thick eyebrows; he approached me and hit. I was surprised. The shot was not very strong, it lasted a few seconds with a sharp tool.”

Hasmik Sargsyan links this attack with the fact of supporting Sasna Tsrer and Zhirayr Sefilyan. That was already the third case of assault. During the first two times only the car was damaged.

“This case is due to me being active. I’ve always spoken up and will continue to say that Jirayr Sefilyan is a living legend,” said the member of the Armenian women front.

Hasmik Sargsyan is sure that all this will continue. “With their actions they show that everything will become worse, until they reach their goal, but I do not have any fear, and I’m ready to support Zhirayr Sefilyan and Sasna Tsrer till the end.”

Suzanne Simonyan, a spokesperson for the Founding Parliament, knows why exactly Hasmik Sargsyan has been persecuted.

“For a year Hasmik is registered in Nubarashen, Vardashen, Armavir Penitentiaries and Hospital for Convicts as a person who brings parcels to Sasna Tsrer. Hasmik almost every week, if not twice in a week, takes parcels to all prisons. We collect the money among the members of the front of the Armenian women, and Hasmik prepares food.”

Women are preparing to submit a report to the police, although they have no expectations. “They are involved as well, there is an order, there is a bailiff,” said Hasmik Sargsyan.