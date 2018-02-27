Ruben Safrastyan: In Syria, the red line diplomacy begins to function (video)

The deepening of the Turkish troops was a clear aggression on the Afrine route, unfortunately, the world ignored it, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the National Academy of Sciences, turkologist Ruben Safrastyan said at a press conference today.

“This operation was a big blow to the peaceful negotiation process from Turkey. But there are also positive trends. It was succeeded in adopting a resolution to stop military operations in the UN Security Council for a month.

According to Ruben Safrastyan, the main players in Syria had reached an agreement.

“In Syria, the red line diplomacy begins to function, that is, in certain circles, the main players are given the opportunity to accomplish their goals, but a red line is put and the should not be crossed. If the red line is crossed, clashes take place.

According to Ruben Safrastyan it was obvious that the sides were trying to solve the issue peacefully, but the open occupation of Turkey broke that tendency.

“But there is still a chance to keep this aggression within certain circles. The Turks have stated at the highest level that they will bring the next blow to the direction of Syrian Mandi, but there is some hope that it will be possible to find some compromise option.”

The Turkologist noted that Turkey’s goal was to create a security zone around the entire Turkish-Syrian border, making the area 25,000 kilometers uninhabited. This meant either to destroy or to dismantle the Kurdish population. If that happened, then in the 21st century the policy of the Turkish genocide would be witnessed once again.