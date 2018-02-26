Armen Mikayelyan released

Member of the Founding Parliament Armen Mikayelyan, who was found guilty of acquiring and keeping illegal weapons and sentenced to one year of imprisonment, was released, Suzanne Simonyan, the spokesperson for the Founding Parliament, told “A1 +”.

Robert Papoyan, judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Malatia-Sebastia administrative district of Yerevan, decided to imprison Armen Mikaelyan right after the judgement was released.

Armen Mikaelyan has often stated that the weapon was found in a police car and all that was related to his being a member of the Founding Parliament.