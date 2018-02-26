Hayk Ayvazyan: 99% of parents in Armenia refused to vaccinate children with Gardasil vaccine (video)

“99% of parents in Armenia refused to vaccinate children with Gardasil vaccine,” said Hayk Ayvazyan, head of the Luys Information and Analytical Center at Hayeli Club today. According to his information in the first quarter of 2018, 16,000 teenage girls had to be vaccinated, but there are only 260 vaccinated as of February 21. “The reason is that the majority of the medical community did not give a positive opinion to this vaccine,” said Hayk Ayvazyan.

According to the speaker, the sale of the vaccine was a grant program, for which the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia should have received $ 170,000 from the GAVI Foundation, established by Bill Gates. The latter actively participates in reducing the population of the world. Mr. Ayvazyan recalled Bill Gates’s words when he said that if they worked well, they would create good vaccines with the help of which the world’s population of 9 billion would be reduced by 10-15%.

Mr. Ayvazyan was convinced that the sale of the vaccine had corruption risks. As mentioned, the head of the CDC Center for Disease Control, during his administration a positive decision was given on the use of Gardassil vaccine, resigned because it was found out that the latter was a shareholder of the company producing cigarettes, large-scale medications and vaccines.

The speaker gave an alternative example of the screening program, according to which it is possible to detect and prevent the neck cancer of the uterus, whereas in Armenia the program was very unorganized until 2015.