Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has praised the team’s head coach Josep Guardiola after winning the FA Cup.

“Guardiola is one of the best professionals of the world. He has led Manchester City in order to win new titles and help us play the way he wants. Guardiola is the most demanding coach I have ever had. I am glad to play in England, in this team. I will stay here as far as I have a contract with the club,” Cope quoted Argentinian football player’s words.

To remind, Manchester City defeated England’s Arsenal (3-0) in the English League Cup final and won the 5th Laureate Award. With this index, the Manchester club is left behind only by Liverpool, which has won eight league trophies.