Arsen Wegner comments on his team’s defeat (video)

Arsene Wenger said a “nervous” Arsenal’s 3-0 League Cup final defeat was self-inflicted on a day when “everything went against us”, but argued it was a mystery that Manchester City’s second goal was not ruled out for offside.

“A little bit of everything went against us, we self-inflicted our punishment, we had an unbelievable chance at 0-0 and gave them a goal. a bit unlucky in the second half, didn’t start well at all but the second goal is offside. It’s a mystery how it can not be given offside. After that they controlled the game and well done to them. We conceded quickly for 3-0 before I could make the change and it was game over.

“You can never say you are not disappointed when you concede goals like that,” Wenger said when pressed on what he meant by self-inflicted. “There’s no need for the corner on the second goal, you take the good and the bad, that’s part of the game.”