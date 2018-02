On February 26, at 10 am, information was received, according to which a man had fallen from a mountain of Goris village, Syunik region.

Rescuers left for the scene.

It turned out that H.M., resident of Goris village (born in 1985), fell from the nearest mountain of the village of about 6m.

The man was taken to an ambulance, the latter was hospitalized in Goris, where doctors assessed the victim’s health condition as moderate.