Storms leave five dead in Kentucky, Arkansas and Michigan (video)

The Guardian reports that at least five were confirmed to have died after severe thunderstorms swept through the central US on Saturday, spawning a tornado that flattened homes, gale force winds and widespread flooding from the upper Midwest to Appalachia.

The system stretched from Texas to the Canadian maritime provinces and prompted several emergency declarations.

In south-western Michigan, the body of a man was found floating in floodwaters on Sunday in Kalamazoo, city public safety Lt David Thomas said, adding that the death did not appear suspicious and authorities were trying to determine the man’s identity and cause of death. Kalamazoo has been hard hit by flooding from heavy rain and melting snow.

In Kentucky, authorities said three people died. Two bodies were recovered from submerged vehicles in separate incidents on Saturday. One was recovered from a vehicle in a ditch near Morganfield, the Henderson fire department said. The body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

The body of a male was recovered from a vehicle submerged in a creek near the community of Franklin, the Simpson County sheriff’s office said. The victim’s identify was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

In Adairville, Dallas Jane Combs, 79, died after a suspected tornado hit her home, the Logan County sheriff’s department told TV station WKRN. Officials said Combs was inside when the home collapsed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Combs’ husband was outside the house. He sustained minor injuries.