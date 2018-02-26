Snow on some highways of Republic

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia informs that on February 26, at 09:30, it was snowing on the highways of Talin, Maralik, Artik, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Abovyan, Hrazdan, Sevan, Ararat, Vayk and Sisian regions.

There is clear ice on Artik – Alagyaz highway.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on the highways.

All the roads of interstate and republican importance are open.

The Road Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informs the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.