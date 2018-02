On February 23, at 10:50 pm, a call was received to the Mashtots Police Department that they were dead body in the river under the Kiev bridge in Yerevan.

The operative group, which had arrived, revealed that the dead body was Vardan Mnatsakanyan’s body, who was in search by Erebuni Division of the Police since January 30.

External examination did not reveal any traces of violence on the body.

A forensic medical examination was appointed.

An investigation is underway.