Yesterday, on February 22, a soldier was wounded in one of the military units of the Berd region of Tavush province. Half of the soldier’s right lung was removed by a surgery at a military hospital in Berd. The soldier was in consciousness.

He was moved to Yerevan on February 22, at the Central Clinical Military Hospital. According to our information, the soldier was born in Kapan. According to preliminary information, the cause of the shot was the unsuccessful joke with the fellow.