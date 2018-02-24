How are you, Mr. Kostanyan? I hope you sleep well at nights – Levon Barseghyan (video)

Today, at the National Assembly hearings, former MP Lyudmila Sargsyan recalled that before March 1, she asked the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan whether the authorities would use weapons against people and Levon Ter-Petrosyan replied her that Robert Kocharyan was president, he realized it, and he would such a thing. Meanwhile, Lyudmila Sargsyan believes that Robert Kocharyan did not even realize the responsibility of the president’s office.

“March is not associated with spring but with those events. Why the authorities do not find the strength to declare their improper use of force?”

Levon Barseghyan, President of the Asparez Gyumri Journalists’ Club , stated in his speech that Robert Kocharyan was the “conductor” of March 1 events. Then, addressing Gevorg Kostanyan, he said: “How are you, Mr. Kostanyan? I hope you sleep well at nights. One should have a lion’s heart to be able to come to these hearings after such an interview.” Later he read a history textbook of high schools where the events of March 1 were mentioned. “I want to record once again, as long as the state is occupied, there will be no justice. These hearings are just consolations based on emotions. Compensation will always be paid. ”

The hall began to applaud.