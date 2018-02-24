The number one issue is unfair construction companies – Minister

This year, not only the reconstruction and design of monuments will be carried out by the state budget, but also explorations and excavations of the sites.

A documentary TV series will be shot about the Dvin excavation process and the expedition’s work.

An interesting building has been opened during the excavations at Artashat historical capital, a warm floor bath, which is about ten times bigger than Garni’s Bath. There are nine halls and extraordinary mosaics, a duplicate of which will be ordered to show at the Armenian History Museum.

The biggest difficulty in construction work, according to the Minister of Culture, is the lack of qualified specialists, and negligent and unfair approach to building organizations.

This year, it will be possible to get acquainted with the excavation processes through online video cameras. This is one of the main requirements for the winning construction companies.