Henrikh Mkhitaryan still does not show steady game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not adapted to his new team yet.

“He has worked very hard and he gave a positive performance in Ostersund last week,” said Wenger in the Arsenal programme for tonight’s Europa League second leg, and added, “He adapts slowly to the team and overall he had a positive game.”

English media gave different assessments to our player’s game. For example, gazette.co.uk gave 5 points, pointing out that Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not so good at grabbing the ball from the former defender Jamie Hopcutt from the York City.

Allarsenal.com has noticed that Armenian footballer is not very active when Mesut Ozil is missing. The site gave 4 points. According to Football London experts, Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not play in his place, so he often missed the ball and could not create dangerous moments at the opponent’s gate. This site gave 3 points out of 5.