The new order of drug purchase from pharmacies that came into force on March 1 became a reason for discussions. President of the “Informed and Protected Consumer” NGO Babken Pipoyan stated at today’s press conference at Henaran Press Club that the law on drugs should be, but it contains risks.

“The law has not been written today, but for some reason, it came to the agenda today. I have an impression that the Ministry of Health fails the reforms intentionally. The draft law was adopted in 2016 and no one was against it. Now, when the Health Ministry started to talk, everyone has become against it. Everyone understands that they need to fight against smoking, but they bring a project against smoking that leads to the increase of the number of smokers in the country, and everyone starts to boycott because the project is cut off from the reality.”

According to Babken Pipoyan, we have a healthcare system that implements its functions in a same way that everyone does not want to deal with them.

Babken Pipoyan does not trust the new order. Hebelives that before speaking about such reforms, they had to take steps. The best way of doing this would be identifying expired drugs in pharmacies.