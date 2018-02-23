Parents of March 1 victims present at NA hearings (video)

The meeting hall of National Assembly Hearings on “March 1, 2 events in 2008,” which was initiated by the Yelk (Way out) faction, was crowded. The parents of 10 victims of March 1 were also present at the hearings.

The head of the Yelk faction, Nikol Pashinyan, initially apologized for starting the session about half an hour later. “For some reason, some service does not allow Vardges Gaspari to attend the session. This is intolerable.”

The participants of the hearing honored the memory of 10 victims with a minute of silence.

Then, Nikol Pashinyan read the text of their statement, which had a negative conclusion in the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights.