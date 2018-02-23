President Bako Sahakyan sends congratulatory address on Motherland Defender’s Day

On 23 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Motherland Defender’s Day.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations on the Motherland Defender’s Day.

I congratulate our whole people. In almost every family of Artsakh there are soldiers, officers, generals, veterans having participated in the defense of the Motherland, freedom-fighters who have given their lives to this sacred mission. Eternal honor and glory to the Motherland’s devotees!

We are proud of the strength of our valorous soldier’s arm and spirit, proud of having a powerful and victorious army that has been forged and formed in the crucible of the war. It keeps our native country’s borders impregnable and is always ready to give a worthy counterstroke to any encroachment of the enemy.

We are proud and will further on do everything possible towards consistent strengthening of our country’s defense capacity and our people’s security, maintaining peace and stability.

Dear friends,

Once again congratulating all of you I wish peace, robust health, successes and all the best”.