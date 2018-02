Russian Armenian Evgenia Medvedeva-Babasyan won the second silver medal at the 23rd Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Today, our 18 year-old compatriot earned 238.26 points and took the second place in women’s freestyle wrestling. She remained behind only her teammate, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, who earned 239.57 points by referees. The third place was taken by Kaetlyn Osmond from Canada.