On February 23, at 03:30, an alarm was received that a collapse occurred in the 4th floor of No. 7 building in Gyumri, Shirak region.

It turned out that the panel part of the 4th and 3rd floors of the semi-permanent building collapsed (about 30 sq.m).

The rescuers evacuated 11 people (2 children), separating the dangerous part with safety ribbon.