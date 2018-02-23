Statement by Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on reaffirming the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands

We highly appreciate the debates held today in the Parliament of friendly Netherlands and the decisions adopted as the result, which unequivocally reaffirm the recognition of the Armenian Genocide back in 2004.

With this step, the Parliament of the Netherlands once again reconfirmed its commitment to universal human values and the noble cause of prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.