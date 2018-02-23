More than $ 130 million for Old Yerevan project (video)

For decades, architects are looking for solutions for keeping the face of the capital. City authorities promise that a few years later, the 120,000 square meters area covering Abovyan-Buzand and Aram-Koghbatsi streets will become a tourist center. The “Old Yerevan” program will cost more than $ 130 million.

The exterior of the building will remind the old Yerevan, the stones kept from old buildings will be used, but there will be stores and hotels in the complex.

According to Levon Vardanyan, as a result of this project, the capital will get a new breath, but not everyone shares this view.

“First of all, we do not create old Yerevan, it is a collection of buildings gathered from different places, which will be in a big building, it’s not right to call it old Yerevan,” says Mkrtich Minasyan, chairman of the Union of Architects of Armenia.

The first part of the complex will be completed by May, and will be followed by the next stage of construction works.