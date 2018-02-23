Armenian Prime Minister has working dinner with Lebanese President

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a working dinner with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday.

The sides exchanged view over current Armenian-Lebanese relations, highlighting the necessity of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation, Armenian government said in a statement.

The Prime Minister presented the economic situation in Armenia, noting that Armenia has had positive economic growth trends in recent years.

The sides noted the necessity of strengthening the Armenian-Lebanese ties on agriculture, tourism and other fields.