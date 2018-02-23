OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenia-Azerbaijan border, visual monitoring could not be held

Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) on Wednesday held a monitoring at the northeastern sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, in the Tavush Province of Armenia.

From the Armenian side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

But due to difficult terrain, a visual monitoring could not be held between the two sides, and therefore the monitoring was conducted by way of exchanging information in accordance with the directions of orientation.

A briefing also was held within the framework of this monitoring, during which the OSCE officials were briefed on the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and the statistics of ceasefire violation by Azerbaijani armed forces.