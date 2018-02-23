Why can’t Ozil and I play in same Arsenal team? – Henrikh Mkhitaryan (video)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told ESPN FC that he can thrive in the same team as Mesut Ozil at Arsenal and admitted he “can’t understand” the doubters who believe there is no room in the XI for two No. 10s.

“Some people are saying we cannot play together, but I can’t understand these people that are saying that,” he said. “I’m just enjoying playing with Mesut and he’s an amazing football player.

“I’m getting better playing with him, everyone knows his skills, abilities, so why not? Everything is possible, why not have two No. 10s on a pitch?

“You know, even if we [Arsenal] play very good, there’s always room for improvement — even if we were playing offensive football, we can still improve. I mean maybe we can improve in every aspect, it doesn’t matter if we are strong in one side and weak in the other — I think there are a lot of spaces for improvement.”

Despite an up-and-down 18 months at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan left United having played a key role in last season’s triumphs in the League Cup and Europa League — where he scored 13 goals in 63 appearances, including one in the Europa League final victory against Ajax.

But after moving to Arsenal, Mkhitaryan believes he is now playing for a club more suited to his attacking talents than Jose Mourinho’s United, and one which bears comparison to the one he left behind at Borussia Dortmund.