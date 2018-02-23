The purpose was to involve myself in the case – Susan Simonyan (video)

Before witnessing the case of Zhirayr Sefilyan, Susan Simonyan, press secretary of the Founding Parliament, decided first to report to the media what happened. Over the past year, she has received many emails on social networks where strangers offer weapons, just waiting for instructions.

“It was very surprising for me , I immediately felt that they were embedded. I have blurt some others saying that you do not do your job well and have blocked it. I feel that the purpose was to involve myself in the case.”

Susan Simonyan tells that during a rally on December 7, 2016, a young man came and asked for the phone number. He introduced himself as a sniper named Smbat who had a 300-member army and was ready for any action, if there is an order.

Susan Simonyan later recognized this young man, Smbat Galoyan, who turned out to be one of the defendants in the case of Sefilyan and others.

“The court has refused to invite him to the court session, and did not give us the opportunity to ask questions to this person,” says Mushegh Shushanyan, Jirayr Sefilyan’s advocate.

According to the lawyer, political reprisals and persecutions against his client Zhirayr Sefilyan are being implemented.