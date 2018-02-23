Yelk proposes to hold the 4th presidential elections by nationwide vote

Lawmakers of the Yelk (Way out) faction have prepared an application on the presidential elections in Armenia.

According to it, they propose to not elect the forth President of the Republic of Armenia at the National Assembly, but instead of it, to hold the elections by the nationwide vote. the signs of 21 deputies of the National Assembly is required for applying to the Constitutional Court.

They sent the text of the application to the representatives of the Tsarukyan bloc, suggesting them signing it.