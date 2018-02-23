Taron-Avia Airline explains reasons for flight stoppage

Taron-Avia Airline stopped its operations after six months of operation. Taron Papikyan, deputy director of Taron-Avia, told A1 + that this is temporary and seasonal. To the question of when the flights will be restored, Taron Papikyan did not say anything but added that it has not been decided yet.

The last flight from Taron-Avia was carried out from Gyumri to Moscow on December 31 and from Yerevan to Moscow on November 14.

It should be noted that in one of his interviews, General Manager of Taron-Avia Company Garnik Papikyan confidently stated that the Government turned to Gyumri and this is not only visible, but also favorable for investors.