Fertilizer and diesel fuel to be subsidized

Today the government accepted the project for agricultural land users, with an affordable price for diesel fuel, and according to which the villager will buy diesel fuel at a 60 drams lower price. The project subsidizes the cost of diesel fuel purchased by farmers. As a subsidy supplier will be provided up to 360 million AMD. It is planned to subsidize 6 million liters of diesel fuel.

285 million drams will be subsidized to purchase fertilizers. In the case of phosphate fertilizer, 6000 AMD will be subsidized, and in this way, the villagers cant get 1 bag with the price of 7000 drams. And, in case of potassium, will be subsidized 3500 drams from its price and the farmers will be able to buy one bag with the price of 7,000 drams.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture Robert Makaryan presented the draft decision in the government.