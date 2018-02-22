Ashot Sakanyan wins Young Athlete 2017 nomination

Ashot Sakanyan, an athlete from Vanadzor, won the “Young Athlete 2017 ” nomination by direct voting organized by the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. He was only three votes ahead of Artsakh warlord Sargis Stepanyan.

Ashot Sakanyan is more known as “a man walking on hands.” He has set about 30 records that have been recorded in the Armenian Diocese.

“This summer I will try to set new 6 to 8 records, so I can sign up for the Guinness Book of Records. All the exercises are quite difficult, but after long training, I’ve learned to walk on the hands. I hope that everything will be successful and Armenia will register a new record in the World Record Book, “said the athlete in a conversation with A1 +.