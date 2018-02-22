Trump offers to arm teachers

US President Donald Trump has said arming teachers could prevent school shootings like that which left 17 people dead last week in Florida.

“Where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them,” he said, while acknowledging the plan was controversial, “they would go for special training and they would be there, and you would no longer have a gun-free zone.

“A gun-free zone, to a maniac, because they are all cowards, a gun-free zone is, ‘let’s go in and let’s attack.”

But not everyone agrees with Trump’s idea.

This incident took place in the White House, where students and their parents, who met with the US President, demanded a solution through arms. The President promised to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.