Corruption Perception Index in 2017: the situation in Armenia, Live (video)

On February 22, at 11:00, Media Center will hold a press conference on “Corruption Perception Index in 2017: the situation in Armenia.”

On February 21, Transparency International Anti-Corruption NGO (TI) published the 2017 Corruption Perception Index. TI’s research team estimated 180 countries, including Armenia.

In this regard, at the Media Center, Varuzhan Hoktanyan, Head of Transparency International Anti-Corruption NGO’s programs, will summarize the results of Corruption Perceptions Index.

Speaker:

Varuzhan Hoktanyan, Head of Transparency International Anti-Corruption NGO’s Program