Ashot Karapetyan in 50th place at Winter Olympic Games

Ashot Karapetyan, an Alipne skier from Armenia, encountered a serious problem at the 23rd Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, as he had smashed his skiing skis. Fortunately, the new skiers purchased by the National Olympic Committee of Armenia “came” in time and our athlete managed to get ready for the competition.

Ashot Karapetyan showed the results of 1: 02.47 and took the 50th place among the 106 participants in the field camping. This is the best result of the Armenian athletes at Pyeongchang 2018.

Thus, our team finished its performances in the 23rd Winter Olympics.